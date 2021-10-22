 Skip to main content
Federal immigration charges pending following meth arrest

051016jr-federal-courthouse-spring

U.S. District Courthouse, Cedar Rapids

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of being a methamphetamine supplier now faces federal charges.

Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday filed a complaint charging 43-year-old Ruben Vasquez Velardes with illegal reentry following removal.

The charges allege Vasquez, a citizen of Mexico, had been removed from the United States in February 2007, October 2009 and June 2014.

Waterloo police arrested Vasquez on Oct. 12 on a state charge of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, and his bond had been set at $150,000.

At the time, authorities allege Vasquez and others supplied more than 5 pounds of meth in the Waterloo area between March and May 2021. State prosecutors have since asked the court to dismiss the drug charges in favor of the federal case.

