Federal immigration charges pending following meth arrest

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of being a methamphetamine supplier now faces federal charges.
Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday filed a complaint charging 43-year-old Ruben Vasquez Velardes with illegal reentry following removal.
The charges allege Vasquez, a citizen of Mexico, had been removed from the United States in February 2007, October 2009 and June 2014.
Waterloo police arrested Vasquez on Oct. 12 on a state charge of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, and his bond had been set at $150,000.
At the time, authorities allege Vasquez and others supplied more than 5 pounds of meth in the Waterloo area between March and May 2021. State prosecutors have since asked the court to dismiss the drug charges in favor of the federal case.