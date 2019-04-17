WEST UNION -- Narcotics officers are seeking federal weapons charges for a West Union man who allegedly sold a handgun to an undercover source earlier this week.
According to court records submitted by an agent with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Gilbert Lopez Jr., 33, tossed a second pistol out of a window the following day when authorities raided his West Elm Street home.
Investigators also found meth, marijuana and drug pipes during the search, and on Wednesday, officers filed a complaint to charge Lopez with one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm.
Court records show that Lopez was arrested in November when police found marijuana and paraphernalia at his home.
Then on Saturday, a source told police that Lopez was attempting to sell a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun for $250. The source and an undercover officer met with Lopez on Monday and bought the weapon, which had a laser sight mounted on it, records state.
During the transaction, the officer noticed Lopez was carrying a second handgun, and Lopez held up a bag of what appeared to be meth and asked if they wanted to party, records state.
When police went to search his home on Tuesday, Lopez threw a .380-caliber Cobra handgun and a bag of crystal meth out of a window, records state.
