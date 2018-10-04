WATERLOO -- A Waterloo police officer attached to an FBI task force on Tuesday filed a complaint charging Christopher Lee Roby Jr. with one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user.
Police allege Roby was in possession of a .38-caliber Charter Arms Goldfinger revolver and was a marijuana user.
According to police, a patrol officer attempted to pull over a GMC Yukon near East Fourth and Newell streets around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 4, the vehicle reached speeds of up to 80 mph during the chase, which came to stop at a dead end near Edison Street.
Roby was a backseat passenger, and officers found the handgun under his seat. Investigators were able to further link the weapon Roby after finding a cell phone photo of someone holding the distinctive gold-colored revolver with a chipped handle. Although the face wasn’t visible in the photo, the person was wearing distinctive pants with zippers near the knees, and officers found a second photo showing Roby wearing the pants, according to court records.
Police also found a small amount of marijuana in his pants pocket, and a test later found traces of marijuana in his urine, records state.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen awaiting trial in an October car chase is now facing drug charges.
At the time of the August chase, Roby was out on bond awaiting trial for another pursuit that happened in October and drug charges where police found marijuana in an apartment in May.
Last week, Roby was also arrested for third-degree sexual abuse after he allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.