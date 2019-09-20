{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with a loaded gun has been indicted on federal weapons charges.

A grand jury returned the indictment charging Quincy Dionte Carrington, 31, with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in May, and the charges remained sealed until Thursday after he was detained by Waterloo police.

The indictment alleges Carrington possessed a .40-caliber Glock pistol despite the fact he was barred from handling firearms because of a 2012 misdemeanor domestic abuse conviction and marijuana use.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The charge stems from a Jan. 3 traffic stop in the 200 block of Park Road. Police found the handgun under the driver’s seat and a vape pen with suspected cannabidol.

Carrington was detained following an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, and trial has been tentatively set for November.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments