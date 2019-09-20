WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found with a loaded gun has been indicted on federal weapons charges.
A grand jury returned the indictment charging Quincy Dionte Carrington, 31, with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in May, and the charges remained sealed until Thursday after he was detained by Waterloo police.
The indictment alleges Carrington possessed a .40-caliber Glock pistol despite the fact he was barred from handling firearms because of a 2012 misdemeanor domestic abuse conviction and marijuana use.
The charge stems from a Jan. 3 traffic stop in the 200 block of Park Road. Police found the handgun under the driver’s seat and a vape pen with suspected cannabidol.
Carrington was detained following an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, and trial has been tentatively set for November.
