Federal drug charge added for Cedar Falls man

CEDAR FALLS -- Federal authorities have added charges for a Cedar Falls man who was detained Wednesday when police found a quarter pound of meth at his home.

An officer with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force filed a complaint seeking to charge Levi Colin Dull, 42, with distribution of meth in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The charge stems from a Feb. 26 incident where Dull allegedly sold $100 worth of meth to an undercover informant outside a Waterloo business.

Dull was taken into custody on Wednesday after officers searched his Sunnyside Drive home and found meth and two digital scales during a pre-dawn raid.

