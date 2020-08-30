Federal charges sought in Waterloo chase and crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man who was caught with a gun following a chase and crash in Waterloo in June is now facing federal charges.

A Waterloo officer assigned to an FBI task force on Wednesday filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids seeking to charge Wonyae Malik Black, 22, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, a Waterloo patrol officer attempted to stop a car Black was driving on June 8 around 3:24 p.m. The car didn’t stop for police and crashed into parked vehicles at the RMP Motor Co. dealership on East Mullan Avenue.

The driver fled, and officers detained Black a short distance away as he was trying to climb a fence. On the other side of the fence, police found a backpack containing a 9mm Glock pistol with a 30-round magazine that contained 21 rounds, court records state.

Black is allegedly banned from handling firearms because of prior convictions in Illinois and Linn County, Iowa. He was convicted in connection with a Cedar Rapids incident where he allegedly led police on a chase in a Ford Explorer, and officers found a stolen Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun just outside the driver’s door, according to court records.





