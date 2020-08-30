 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal charges sought in Waterloo chase and crash
0 comments

Federal charges sought in Waterloo chase and crash

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man who was caught with a gun following a chase and crash in Waterloo in June is now facing federal charges.

A Waterloo officer assigned to an FBI task force on Wednesday filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids seeking to charge Wonyae Malik Black, 22, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, a Waterloo patrol officer attempted to stop a car Black was driving on June 8 around 3:24 p.m. The car didn’t stop for police and crashed into parked vehicles at the RMP Motor Co. dealership on East Mullan Avenue.

Wonyae Malik Black

Wonyae Malik Black

The driver fled, and officers detained Black a short distance away as he was trying to climb a fence. On the other side of the fence, police found a backpack containing a 9mm Glock pistol with a 30-round magazine that contained 21 rounds, court records state.

Black is allegedly banned from handling firearms because of prior convictions in Illinois and Linn County, Iowa. He was convicted in connection with a Cedar Rapids incident where he allegedly led police on a chase in a Ford Explorer, and officers found a stolen Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun just outside the driver’s door, according to court records.



Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

+10 
+10 
Breasia Terrell
+10 
+10 
Julian Murray
+10 
+10 
Daniela Salinas-mejia
+10 
+10 
Fredrick Workman
+10 
+10 
Benjamin Roseland
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News