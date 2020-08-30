Federal charges sought in Waterloo chase and crash

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man who was caught with a gun following a chase and crash in Waterloo in June is now facing federal charges.
A Waterloo officer assigned to an FBI task force on Wednesday filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids seeking to charge Wonyae Malik Black, 22, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to police, a Waterloo patrol officer attempted to stop a car Black was driving on June 8 around 3:24 p.m. The car didn’t stop for police and crashed into parked vehicles at the RMP Motor Co. dealership on East Mullan Avenue.
The driver fled, and officers detained Black a short distance away as he was trying to climb a fence. On the other side of the fence, police found a backpack containing a 9mm Glock pistol with a 30-round magazine that contained 21 rounds, court records state.
Black is allegedly banned from handling firearms because of prior convictions in Illinois and Linn County, Iowa. He was convicted in connection with a Cedar Rapids incident where he allegedly led police on a chase in a Ford Explorer, and officers found a stolen Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun just outside the driver’s door, according to court records.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.