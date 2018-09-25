WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a handgun tossed from a car during a July chase in Waterloo.
Trevon Parham-Holmes, 19, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 13. Trial has tentatively been set for Nov. 13.
According to police, Parham-Holmes was a backseat passenger during a July 17 pursuit that started in the area of Fairview and Riehl streets. During the pursuit, he allegedly threw a 9mm KelTec pistol from the vehicle, and the weapon landed in the 800 block of Riehl Street.
Police recovered at least one other handgun that was jettisoned from the fleeing vehicle during the chase.
Court records allege Parham-Holmes was a marijuana user at the time he possessed the pistol.
Parham-Holmes had been arrested on a state carrying weapons charge, a misdemeanor, immediately following the chase, but authorities later dropped the charge because of the federal prosecution.
