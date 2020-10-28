Federal charge filed in July gun case

WATERLOO – Federal authorities will be prosecuting a Waterloo man who was found with a pistol during a traffic stop in July despite having a long list of prior gun crimes.

Mar’yo Doyuan Lindsey Jr., 25, made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

Lindsey is currently on parole for allegedly shooting up a West Mullan Avenue house in December 2016, leaving a 9-year-old boy with a bullet wound.

The new charge stems from two incidents in July 2020. On July 3, an Iowa state trooper pulled over a Nissan Altima for speeding. Lindsey was front seat passenger, and the trooper found a loaded magazine for a Canik pistol in the glove box. No pistol was found.

Then on July 12, 20202, a Waterloo police officer stopped a Chevrolet Impala for a registration violation on West Ninth Street and found Lindsey in the front passenger seat. The office located a 9mm Canik handgun with a 32-round clip and a laser sight.

Authorities found genetic material on the gun that was consistent with Lindsey’s DNA, according to court records.