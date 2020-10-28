Federal charge filed in July gun case

WATERLOO – Federal authorities will be prosecuting a Waterloo man who was found with a pistol during a traffic stop in July despite having a long list of prior gun crimes.
Mar’yo Doyuan Lindsey Jr., 25, made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in custody pending a detention hearing.
Lindsey is currently on parole for allegedly shooting up a West Mullan Avenue house in December 2016, leaving a 9-year-old boy with a bullet wound.
The new charge stems from two incidents in July 2020. On July 3, an Iowa state trooper pulled over a Nissan Altima for speeding. Lindsey was front seat passenger, and the trooper found a loaded magazine for a Canik pistol in the glove box. No pistol was found.
Then on July 12, 20202, a Waterloo police officer stopped a Chevrolet Impala for a registration violation on West Ninth Street and found Lindsey in the front passenger seat. The office located a 9mm Canik handgun with a 32-round clip and a laser sight.
Authorities found genetic material on the gun that was consistent with Lindsey’s DNA, according to court records.
He was detained on state charges in connection with the weapon, and those charges were dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.
Lindsey’s prior record includes a juvenile case involving stolen sawed-off shotguns in 2012 and a 2013 incident where a revolver was found in his gym bag at school. Following his prison time in the 2016 house shooting, his parole was transferred to Texas, according to court records.
