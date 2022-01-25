 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal authorities pursue child porn charges for Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE – Federal prosecutors are pursuing charges against a Clarksville man accused of soliciting teens to send nude and sexually explicit photos and videos.

On Jan. 12, a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids handed up an indictment charging Cody Michael Blue, 31, with one count each of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Blue pleaded not guilty, and a judge ordered he be detained pending trial during a hearing Friday. Trial is tentatively scheduled for March.

The charges stem from incidents between April and June 2020.

Clarksville police had arrested Blue in 2020 on state charges stemming from the incidents, but those charges have been dismissed.

Blue is currently on parole for a charge of lascivious acts with a child from a Clayton County incident in 2019 where he was found with a 14-year-old girl in a car parked in a cemetery.

He allegedly contacted teen girls on SnapChat -- sometimes pretending to be a teenage male -- and requested nude photos, according to court records. In at least one case, he was accused of threatening to expose a girl if she attempted to break off contact with him.

