FBI warns of latest coronavirus scams

WATERLOO – Con artists are refining their pitch to include scams surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, FBI officials warned that fraudsters are taking advantage of the uncertainty and fear surrounding COVID-19 to steal money, access personal and financial information and use victims as “money mules.”

Money mules are people who unwittingly transfer stolen cash for scammers, who are trying to move and hide their loot. Con artists often find potential money mules through online job schemes or dating websites and apps.

Common schemes involve people claiming to be located overseas asking residents to send or receive money on their behalf. The usual scenarios include:

-- People claiming to be U.S. service members stationed overseas or U.S. citizens working or quarantined abroad asking residents to send or receive money on behalf of themselves or a loved one battling COVID-19.

-- People claiming to be in the medical equipment business asking to send or receive money on their behalf.

-- People claiming to be affiliated with charities asking to send or receive money on their behalf.