BROOKLYN — Searches were suspended Monday for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who went for a jog Wednesday evening in the rural town of Brooklyn, Iowa, and never returned.
Hundreds have rallied to search for Tibbetts in the days since her disappearance. Brooklyn authorities, emergency responders and community members have conducted several sweeps of the area, mainly focusing on the fields between her family’s Brooklyn home and her boyfriend’s place, where she was house-sitting.
Those searches have ended — at least for now — according to local news outlets. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are expected to join the investigation.
Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, still has “no idea what happened to her,” the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Monday.
In the days leading up to her daughter’s disappearance, Calderwood said everything appeared normal — there was nothing unusual and her daughter was her normal “full-of-life” self.
“It’s impossible for me to imagine,” she said. “I can’t even begin to speculate about what might have happened. It’s very difficult, and right now we’re just playing the waiting game and waiting to see what the police find out.”
Calderwood said her daughter — a soon-to-be-sophomore at University of Iowa — was on the cusp of new, exciting activities in her life.
While time passes, she said the uncertainty has been “excruciating.”
Calderwood told ABC News there are “no words to describe how you feel when you don’t know where or how your child is.”
Tibbetts, the middle child in her family, was looking forward to returning to college and was full of hope.
“She is just such an outgoing, fun, loving life, loving person,” her mother said. “She was getting ready to move into her first apartment.”
Tibbetts and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dalton Jack, were planning a trip to the Dominican Republic next month. They were headed to the Caribbean on Aug. 2 to attend Dalton’s brother’s wedding, Calderwood said.
Jack told ABC News on Monday he last saw his girlfriend July 16. The next day, he went to Dubuque for his job at a construction company.
Tibbetts stayed at his house alone and watched his dogs. Running was her regular evening routine, Jack said.
“She probably has on her Fitbit because she never takes it off. She uses it for the sleep tracker and for all her runs and everything,” he told ABC News. “She probably has her cell phone, but it’s either off or dead and we’ve tried calling it obviously and it goes straight to voicemail.”
The couple met in high school and have been together for more than two years.
“She is kind, sweet, caring, she’ll do anything for everybody,” Dalton said.
Tibbetts was reported missing Thursday. The sheriff’s office said it’s unusual for a missing person search to go on this long in the town.
“We’ve had missing persons before, but usually we find them the same day or a couple days later,” Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel told ABC News on Monday. “We never had one this long that I can recall.”
In the close-knit farming community of about 1,500 people, everyone knows everyone, Kriegel said. But the rural area makes the search difficult.
“We’re surrounded by farm ground — corn and soy beans. Right now the corn is probably eight, nine feet tall. The only way you can search it is basically walk down every other row,” he told ABC News. “It’s difficult. Even the planes flying over have a difficulty looking down in the corn rows.”
Crews have searched every road, ditch and body of water near town, the sheriff said. On Friday authorities also conducted a large ground search of the areas around Brooklyn — and at least 250 people came out to help.
In addition, a helicopter and a plane flew over the area, and kayakers searched miles along the small rivers on both sides of town.
Tibbetts is described as having long brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 623-5679.
