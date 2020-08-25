FBI arrest local man for threatening congressman

-
WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County man has been indicted for allegedly threatening to assassinate a New York congressman.
FBI agents arrested Kenneth Brown, no age or address available, on Tuesday on warrant for one count of making threats in interstate commerce.
Court records allege Brown called the Washington, D.C., office of Rep. Jerrold "Jerry" Nadler on Dec. 18, 2019, and told a staff member “I will find someone to assassinate that piece of (expletive deleted) you work for. Jerry Nadler is going to be assassinated.”
A grand jury seated in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids handed up the indictment on Aug. 20, and it was unsealed on Thursday when Brown was detained.
Nadler, a Democrat, has served on the U.S. House of Representatives since 1992.
