FBI arrest local man for threatening congressman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County man has been indicted for allegedly threatening to assassinate a New York congressman.

FBI agents arrested Kenneth Brown, no age or address available, on Tuesday on warrant for one count of making threats in interstate commerce.

Court records allege Brown called the Washington, D.C., office of Rep. Jerrold "Jerry" Nadler on Dec. 18, 2019, and told a staff member “I will find someone to assassinate that piece of (expletive deleted) you work for. Jerry Nadler is going to be assassinated.”

A grand jury seated in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids handed up the indictment on Aug. 20, and it was unsealed on Thursday when Brown was detained.

Nadler, a Democrat, has served on the U.S. House of Representatives since 1992.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 3 Funny 5 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.