Fayette man sentenced for gun found in 2020 search

FAYETTE — A Fayette man who was found with guns and more than two pounds of marijuana has been sentenced to prison.

Kaleb James Huffman, 23, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison on a charge of drug user in possession of a firearm June 30. He will serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.

According to court records, police responded to a 911 hang-up call at his Washington Street home Dec. 4, 2020, and officers noticed the odor of marijuana when they arrived.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and seized a .22-caliber Mossberg 715T rifle with a scratched-off serial number and a .25-caliber Raven Arms handgun in a bedroom closet. Also in the closet was pounds of marijuana.

A search of his social media accounts found photos and videos of Huffman smoking what appeared to be marijuana from glass bongs and counting cash, as well as ads for marijuana.

The search came while Huffman was on probation for an earlier drug offense, according to court records.