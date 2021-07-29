Fayette man charged with guns found during search

FAYETTE – Federal authorities have charged a Fayette man with weapons crimes after finding two guns and about four pounds of marijuana while searching his home in December.

Officers filed a complaint charging Kaleb James Huffman, 22, with one count of unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

According to court records, Fayette police searched his Washington Street home Dec. 4 after a 911 hang-up call from the address. Officers found marijuana, marijuana wax, THC gummies, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, a .25-caliber Raven Arms pistol and a .22-caliber Mossberg 715T rifle with an obliterated serial number.

While officers were examining Huffman’s cell phone during the search, he received a text message from someone asking if he had any marijuana wax, court records state.

Following the search, he was detained on state drug charges.

