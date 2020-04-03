Fayette man arrested in home, grocery store burglaries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A Fayette man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and a vehicle on Wednesday.

According to Fayette County sheriff’s deputies, a resident found Andrew James Nagel, 21, standing in the kitchen of his home at 15698 40th St. When the resident confronted Nagel, Nagel left the home and took a blanket from a vehicle on the property, court records state.

The resident again approached Nagel, who then dropped the blanket and left, records state.

Authorities allege Nagel then went to Oelwein where he entered other homes.

Nagel was detained and arrested for second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary for the Fayette incident and second-degree burglary and attempted burglary an incident in the 1300 block of Sixth Street NE in Oelwein.

Nagel was also charged on Wednesday in connection with the October 2018 break-in at the Fareway grocery store in Oelwein. About $530 worth of cigarettes were taken from the store during the burglary.

