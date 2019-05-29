{{featured_button_text}}
Johnathan Allan Marmann

FAYETTE -- A Fayette man was jailed Monday after he injured a child.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnathan A. Marmann, 25, under arrest for child endangerment causing injury, a Class D felony.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Saturday at his residence outside of Fayette where the defendant struck a 3-year-old child with a wooden paddle, causing bruising.

