Fayette County man charged with kidnapping, attempted murder

ARLINGTON — An Arlington man is facing kidnapping and attempted murder charges after an incident that ended when his truck crashed Friday in rural Fayette County.

Maxwell Richard Liebe, 20, of Arlington, was in the Fayette County Jail on Saturday charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm as a felon and eluding police.

The incident started shortly after noon Friday when the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to Wadena for a missing person report. Evidence at the scene indicated a possible kidnapping, and the victim’s vehicle was discovered in a field outside of town amid signs of a struggle.

Liebe was identified as a possible suspect, according to the sheriff’s office, and a cell phone “ping” put his location just north of Aurora. At 1 p.m. Friday, a Buchanan County deputy spotted Liebe’s vehicle, which fled northbound on County Road W-45.

During a five-mile high-speed chase, Liebe allegedly attempted to run deputies off the roadway and tried to run over deputies deploying stop sticks. The stop sticks led to a flat tire, which caused the suspect to lose control of his truck and roll it into a ditch near Kornhill Road.