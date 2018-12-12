WESTGATE – A rural Westgate woman has been arrested for allegedly stalking a child.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lisa Marie Kuhens, 41, on Friday for one count of felony stalking of a person under age 18. She was later released from jail the following day pending trial.
Court records allege Kuhens had contacted members of an 8-year-old girl’s family at school events and in public and also had driven past the family’s home screaming and looking in windows. She also allegedly approached the girl during a homecoming parade, records state.
Sheriff’s deputies warned Kuhens to leave the family alone on Sept. 29, but she allegedly continued to show up at the child’s activities. On Dec. 6, she allegedly attended an elementary school concert and attempted to look in the child’s classroom, according to court records.
Stalking a person under age 18 is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison upon conviction.
Fayette county seems to have quite a few crimes and crazies for its population.
Lock her up, shes a danger to society. No telling what her plans were with this child.
It would have been nice if the story had said WHY she was stalking a child.
