ELDORA – An Ackley father accused of confining his son inside a basement enclosure is asking the court for an independent medical evaluation of the boy ahead of his upcoming trial.
Authorities allege Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, and his fiancé, Traci Lynn Tyler, 40, kept the then 8-year-old boy in the locked area behind the stairs as punishment and withheld bathroom breaks in 2017. Prosecutors allege the treatment amounted to torture and kidnapping.
Shadlow’s trial is currently scheduled for August, and the defense has hired a clinical psychologist as an expert witness that it says needs to evaluate the child.
Prosecutors are challenging the move, saying the court doesn’t have the authority to order the child to comply with a psychiatric examination.
Shadlow’s jury trial is scheduled to take place at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Spirit Lake following a venue change. He is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment.
Tyler had been tried on the kidnapping charge in a February bench trial and was found guilty of a reduced charge of misdemeanor false imprisonment. Prosecutors then added a child endangerment charge based on the same incidents.
Her attorneys are fighting the endangerment charge, asking it be thrown out on double jeopardy grounds.
“The common law principle of double jeopardy prevents any person from being twice put in jeopardy for the same offense,” defense attorney Jennie L. Wilson-Moore wrote in a motion challenging the charge. “The state is attempting another bite at the apple after not receiving a felony conviction following the first trial involving this offense, while using the exact same evidence presented at trial on the prior offense.”
Tyler’s second trial, this time in front of a jury, is tentatively scheduled for July, and she is seeking a change of venue to remove the trial from the Hardin County area.
