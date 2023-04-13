CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls man has been charged after he accidentally left his daughter in the pickup truck in below freezing temperatures while he went to work.

Someone called authorities around 6:20 p.m. on March 17 to check on the 5-year-old child who was unattended in an unlocked vehicle parked in a lot in the 200 block of Main Street.

At the time, outdoor temperatures were 25 degrees Fahrenheit, and the child had been alone for about 90 minutes. The vehicle’s engine wasn’t running.

The child wasn’t injured, according to court records.

Officers found the father working at The Horny Toad American Bar and Grill on Main Street, according to court records. He told police he forget she was in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Cedar Falls police arrested the father, Jacob William Stevenson, 37, for child endangerment, a misdemeanor. He was released from jail pending trial.

