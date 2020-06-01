Father allegedly helped bury missing Arizona victims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVANSDALE -- A former Waterloo man and his father allegedly used an excavator to dig the hole where the bodies of two people were found inside a SUV in Evansdale last week, according to investigators.

The bodies have tentatively been identified as Elissa Landry, 28, and her stepfather, David Batten, 45, both of Chino Valley, Ariz., who had been missing since April.

Landry’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Mitchell Allen Mincks, was detained on federal probation charges in April. He hasn’t been charged in the deaths, but Chino Valley police have said Mincks is considered a person of interest.

Now authorities allege Mincks had help.

On Friday, members of the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested Mincks’ father, 42-year-old Allan Thomas “Tommy” Tucker of Waterloo. Tucker is charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse for allegedly burying the bodies to conceal the crime.

His bond was set at $200,000 during a Saturday court appearance.