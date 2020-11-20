Father admitted to shooting son in DCI interview

FAIRBANK — Hours after Daniel Niebuhr killed his son, he reclined on a living room couch and described the slaying to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent.
He said he was going to be under damnation for what he did, and later asked the agent if he was going to remove his brain.
The court watched a video of Dan Niebuhr’s interview with Special Agent Scott Reger on Thursday, during the third day of testimony on his trial on first-degree murder charges.
Prosecutors say Dan Niebuhr, 60, shot and killed 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr of Dike on March 22, 2019, at his Vine Street home.
His attorneys plan to argue he was insane or suffering from diminished capacity at the time of the crime, and witnesses at the trial have described his bizarre behavior in the months and hours leading up to the shooting.
Reger said Dan Niebuhr re-enacted the shooting when asked but wasn’t overly forthcoming about what had happened.
“The details he was willing to provide was corroborated by our investigation,” Reger said.
After the shooting, Dan Niebuhr said, he started removing guns from safes. Authorities said they found hunting rifles and shotguns lined up on a porch railing. Three handguns — including the 9 mm SIG Sauer pistol used to kill Brock — were found on a pickup truck outside.
Support Local Journalism
A container with the cremated remains of Dan Niebuhr’s own father sat next to boxes of rifle ammunition. Three bags and suitcases containing financial records and a large amount of cash were also in the garage, as if he was planning to pack up and leave, Reger said.
Investigators determined a second shot had been fired into the ground outside the garage, but it wasn’t clear when this shot was fired.
Dan Niebuhr told the agent he had talked with a pastor earlier that day and talked about seeking forgiveness. Reger asked him what he would have done if there was a police officer standing next to him at the time of the shooting. Dan Niebuhr responded that he should have shot himself.
Those who knew Daniel Niebuhr described how the once warm and stable man began to spiral downward in early 2019. Although not normally a religious person, he began quoting Bible verses and said he was going to perform a miracle and become a preacher.
Former co-worker Dean Heins recounted how in February 2019, Dan Niebuhr came over to his house with his dog, Max. A neighbor had dropped him off, which Heins found odd.
Heins said Dan Niebuhr was jittery, always looking out windows, and said his family members took his keys and guns. He said Dan Niebuhr told him he didn’t feel safe and relatives were coming after him.
“He seemed very uncharacteristic of the Dan I knew,” he said.
Dan Niebuhr told him not to answer when his wife phoned, and when she showed up, he hid behind a bed and told Heins not to let her in.
A deputy testified how Dan Niebuhr frequently struggled with corrections officials when he was jailed immediately following his arrest. Once he bull rushed deputies in an attempt to escape his cell, and another time he continued to slam his hand, necessitating a hospital visit. He would also pace his cell with his arms in the air, ranting, or remove his clothing.
Authorities said he is currently compliant while in jail.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.