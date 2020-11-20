Father admitted to shooting son in DCI interview

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A container with the cremated remains of Dan Niebuhr’s own father sat next to boxes of rifle ammunition. Three bags and suitcases containing financial records and a large amount of cash were also in the garage, as if he was planning to pack up and leave, Reger said.

Investigators determined a second shot had been fired into the ground outside the garage, but it wasn’t clear when this shot was fired.

Dan Niebuhr told the agent he had talked with a pastor earlier that day and talked about seeking forgiveness. Reger asked him what he would have done if there was a police officer standing next to him at the time of the shooting. Dan Niebuhr responded that he should have shot himself.

Those who knew Daniel Niebuhr described how the once warm and stable man began to spiral downward in early 2019. Although not normally a religious person, he began quoting Bible verses and said he was going to perform a miracle and become a preacher.

Former co-worker Dean Heins recounted how in February 2019, Dan Niebuhr came over to his house with his dog, Max. A neighbor had dropped him off, which Heins found odd.