WATERLOO — The fate of a Waterloo man accused of shooting and killing a man in a garage in 2020 is now in the hands of a jury.

Prosecutors allege Robert Lee Williams Jr., 34, shot and killed Vincent Hemenway, 49, when a robbery plot fell apart. He is charged with first-degree murder.

The defense said Williams was in the area to collect a drug debt and, when the person he was seeking wasn’t home, went to the nearby garage on Adrian Street to ask to use a lighter. Williams then had to shoot in self-defense when those inside began to hassle him with racial taunts and lunged for him.

Jurors adjourned for the day Tuesday afternoon following four days of evidence and are slated to return to the courthouse on Wednesday to begin deliberations.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Matthew Hoffey said the state’s robbery theory didn’t make any sense because no demands had been made of Hemenway and the three others in the garage who were adjusting the lifters on a motorcycle.

“The men in the garage didn’t talk about a robbery,” Hoffey said.

He said those in the garage threatened to assault Williams, so Williams drew a pistol to deescalate the situation. Hemenway reached for the weapon and the others came at Williams, who fired in reaction, the defense said.

“By all accounts, this happened too fast. … It was almost an instinctive reaction,” said Hoffey. The attorney argued for acquitting Williams because he acted in self-defense or, alternatively, finding him guilty of a lesser manslaughter charge instead of murder.

Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Jeremy Westendorf said the self-defense argument doesn’t apply because Williams was carrying out a robbery and engaged in the crime of intimidation with a weapon when he fired.

“Collecting a debt by use of force with a weapon, that’s what we call a robbery,” Westendorf said.

He said it was Hemenway who was defending himself and his friends – and died as a result.

Under the state’s theory, Williams and his brother had planned to rob a drug stash house on Dearborn Avenue around midnight. Lights in the home weren’t on, but they noticed people in the garage on Adrian Street and mistakenly assumed their targets were there.

Williams used the cigarette lighter request as a ruse to approach people in the garage – his brother actually had two working lighters in his pocket – and get in place for the robbery, Westendorf said.

He said Williams pulled out his gun and was in the process of herding the men to one side of the garage to keep a better eye on them – and didn’t have time to ask them to empty their pockets – when Hemenway sprang into action and grabbed for the gun.

Two bullets hit Hemenway, killing him.

Prosecutor Michael Hudson noted that a grazing shot that punctured one of the other men’s leather vest and scraped the back of his shoulder showed they were fleeing from the gunfire, not rushing Williams.

During trial, the ballistics evidence linked shell casings at the scene to a 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol later found in a nearby tree line, not far from Williams’ phone and a face mask with his DNA. The state also showed photos of Williams holding an identical pistol, photos that were found on his cell phone.

The phone also showed an ongoing text message discussion with another person about going to the Dearborn Avenue house and bringing guns to get cash and illegal substances.

Following the shooting, Williams agreed to a police interview and said he fired when people in the garage wouldn’t cooperate with him. He didn’t mention racial slurs during the police interview.

