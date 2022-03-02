Fatal injury detailed in 2019 robbery, shooting

WATERLOO — Doctors counted six gunshot wounds during the autopsy of Grant Saul’s body after he was shot during a robbery at the Cedar Falls apartment where he was staying in 2019.

Most of the bullets wounds were minor, striking arms and legs.

But a single bullet entered his chest, State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein told jurors Tuesday as trial continued for the alleged gunman, 20-year-old Keyon Christian Roby. Roby faces charges of first degree murder and robbery.

The projectile hit Saul’s left lung and then struck his aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart. The wound caused internal bleeding and would have been almost immediately fatal.

“The prognosis would be very bad. The chances of survival would be very, very low even if they had immediate medical attention,” Klein said. “The damage done to that part of the body — it’s the major blood vessel, your brain needs blood continuously, all your organs need blood. … Damage like this, the survivability is very low.”

Klein said he also found a gunshot wound that passed through Saul’s left forearm, breaking his watch and the radius bone, Another bullet passed through is left hip, a through-and-through shot to the back of his right thigh, a grazing wound to the front of his left thigh and a shot that entered the bottom of his right foot and exited near the instep.

Earlier testimony from witnesses in the apartment was that three shots were fired, and police found three spent shell casings.

With the six gunshot wounds, Klein said, it’s likely that some of the injuries came from one bullet.

“It’s possible and probable that bullets that went through one part of the body then can re-enter another part of the body. Even though I’m describing two different gunshot wounds, it’s possible that the same bullet caused both those wounds,” Klein said.

Witnesses had testified Saul was seated on a couch during the robbery and was shot when he attempted to grab his own gun.

Also on Tuesday, jurors heard from another accomplice in the robbery.

James Duane Wright-Buls, 23, told jurors Roby had been at the Cedar Falls apartment earlier in the night for a cocaine deal.

“He came back and said he had a stain … a robbery,” Wright-Buls said.

He said he didn’t know Saul or others at the apartment, and he didn’t know what Roby intended to take. He recounted how Gafeney obtained a 9 mm SIG Sauer pistol with a laser sight for Roby in Waterloo before they returned to Cedar Falls.

Wright-Buls said he himself wasn’t armed, despite earlier testimony alleging he was carrying a small-caliber pistol. He said Roby led the way up the stairs and to the apartment, Gafeney was second, and he was last.

According to Wright-Buls, Roby and Gafeney entered the living room and moments later he heard gunfire, and the trio retreated back outside.

As they made their getaway, Wright-Buls said, he asked Roby what happened.

“He said ‘I shot him’ … I told him he was stupid and to drop me off,” Wright-Buls said. He said he told police Roby told him he fired because Saul “put a gun on him.”

Wright-Buls said he entered a plea agreement to robbery charges that would result in up to 25 years in prison and avoid charges of aiding and abetting murder.

The gun was hidden in bushes next to Wright-Buls’ home on Chicago Street in Waterloo, he said. It was later picked up, and police recovered it after it was tossed from a vehicle during a traffic stop two days later in Waterloo.

People in the vehicle testified Roby and Gafeney had been in the vehicle during the stop.

Criminalist Michael Tate with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testified that shell casings and bullet fragments from the apartment likely were fired by the pistol.

