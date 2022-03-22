Farley man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing UNI student

WATERLOO — A former University of Northern Iowa student said she looked in the eyes of the man who sexually abused her when she testified in court during his trial.

The woman said Monday she was looking for signs of remorse in Zachary James Lindauer. Instead, she said, she saw boredom and at one point noticed he appeared to be laughing.

She said it showed that what he did to her meant nothing to him.

On Monday, Lindauer, 23, of Farley was sentenced to up to 10 year in prison for a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. He was also ordered to pay a $1,370 fine plus surcharges, court costs and restitution and will have to register as a sex offender.

“What you did was wrong. You knew I couldn’t fight back,” the woman told Lindauer during sentencing in Black Hawk County District Court in Waterloo.

The woman, only days into her freshman year, met Lindauer at a College Hill bar in August 2018. Lindauer, a nursing home worker, was in Cedar Falls to visit friends.

They walked back to her dorm room and had sex. He left, and his identity remained unknown until Lindauer came forward after seeing himself in a surveillance photo that was part of a Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers post.

Prosecutors said Lindauer pushed her down and took advantage of her incapacitated state.

At trial, Lindauer said the sex was consensual.

The woman said she came to the university as an “A” student who was excited about her future, but the assault changed who she was. In addition to nightmares and counseling, she struggled with her studies and ultimately left UNI and attended college elsewhere.

She said she will have to deal with the wounds for the rest of her life.

