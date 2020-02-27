Family seeks help after loved one's ashes stolen in burglary

DIKE – The family of a Dike man who died earlier this month is asking for the public’s help after his remains were stolen in a burglary.

“We don't care why you did it or what else you took; we want this wooden box back! This is his cremains, the last hold his daughters have!! Someone knows something,” Daniel Evanson’s sister, Dawn Brown of Readlyn, wrote in a Facebook post. "Please just take him back to his farm and leave him under the bench on the deck, then you won't have to deal with the sheriff."

The Courier has reached out to speak with Brown, but have not heard back.

Evanson, an Army veteran who had worked as a video production engineer for Waterloo Community Schools, died Feb. 6 at the age of 65.

Burglars struck his home late Feb. 14 or early Feb. 15 and took a decorative woodwork box that contained his ashes, according to family members. The photo of the box shows a farm scene with a tractor and a barn.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.

