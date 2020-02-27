Family seeks help after loved one's ashes stolen in burglary

DIKE – The family of a Dike man who died earlier this month is asking for the public’s help after his remains were stolen in a burglary.
“We don't care why you did it or what else you took; we want this wooden box back! This is his cremains, the last hold his daughters have!! Someone knows something,” Daniel Evanson’s sister, Dawn Brown of Readlyn, wrote in a Facebook post. "Please just take him back to his farm and leave him under the bench on the deck, then you won't have to deal with the sheriff."
The Courier has reached out to speak with Brown, but have not heard back.
Evanson, an Army veteran who had worked as a video production engineer for Waterloo Community Schools, died Feb. 6 at the age of 65.
Burglars struck his home late Feb. 14 or early Feb. 15 and took a decorative woodwork box that contained his ashes, according to family members. The photo of the box shows a farm scene with a tractor and a barn.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.
Fish Fries on Friday
Fish Fry at Mary Lou's Bar & Grill
Fish Fry Fridays will be every Friday until April 10 at Mary Lou's Bar & Grill, 2719 Center St., Cedar Falls
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.
For $13.99, there is all you can eat salad bar and fish buffet. It includes salads, desserts, dinner roll, cheesy potatoes, green bean, fish fillets, fish nuggets, Cajun walleye and shrim.
Denver American Legion
The Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St., will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults and d$4 for kids ages 6-12.
American Legion, Becker-Chapman Post
The Becker-Chapman Post 138, American Legion, at 728 Commercial St., in Waterloo, will have a Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and March 13, 20 and 27; and April 3 and 10.
The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3 to 7; free for those under 3.
St. Gabriel Church
St. Gabriel Church, Reinbeck, will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6.
The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12.
Lenten Fish Fry
A Lenten fish fry is planned for Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 650 Stephen Ave., Waterloo.
Hours are 5 to 7 p.m.
Fried Fish, Mac and Cheese, Baked Potato, Green Beans, Hawaiian Roll, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce.
Adults- $10 Age 5-12- $5 Under Age 5- Free