You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Family seeks help after loved one's ashes stolen in burglary
0 comments
breaking featured

Family seeks help after loved one's ashes stolen in burglary

{{featured_button_text}}
022820ho-theft-1

Burglars struck a Dike home late Feb. 14 or early Feb. 15 and took a decorative woodwork box that contained Daniel Evanson's ashes, according to family members.

 Contributed photo

DIKE – The family of a Dike man who died earlier this month is asking for the public’s help after his remains were stolen in a burglary.

Daniel Evanson

Daniel E. Evanson

“We don't care why you did it or what else you took; we want this wooden box back! This is his cremains, the last hold his daughters have!! Someone knows something,” Daniel Evanson’s sister, Dawn Brown of Readlyn, wrote in a Facebook post. "Please just take him back to his farm and leave him under the bench on the deck, then you won't have to deal with the sheriff."

The Courier has reached out to speak with Brown, but have not heard back.

Evanson, an Army veteran who had worked as a video production engineer for Waterloo Community Schools, died Feb. 6 at the age of 65.

Burglars struck his home late Feb. 14 or early Feb. 15 and took a decorative woodwork box that contained his ashes, according to family members.  The photo of the box shows a farm scene with a tractor and a barn.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at (319) 824-6933.

Fish Fries on Friday

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Daniel E. Evanson
Obituaries

Daniel E. Evanson

  • Updated

Daniel E. Evanson, 65, of Dike died Thursday, Feb. 6, at UPH – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News