Family recounts mental health episodes as trial begins in Fairbank slaying

The son pleaded with him to get help, and they returned to the house. Kneppe went to Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill in town and picked up food for everyone, and they started talking with the father about taking his medicine.

“Dan got pretty upset and he said, ‘Why don’t you all just leave and give me some peace,’” Kneppe said. She told him everyone was there because they loved him, and his face softened.

Anne and Kneppe left to fill his prescriptions at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo and then went to Dike to pick up an overnight bag for Brock, who remained at the house to look after his father.

With text messages and phone calls, Brock Niebuhr kept in touch with his wife, who had remained in Dike to look after their 3-year-old daughter. Toward the end of the day, he quit answering to her messages.

“I was scared because he wasn’t responding,” Lauren Niebuhr said.

Around 5:25 p.m., Anne Niebuhr and Kneppe pulled up at the house with the medications. They knew something was wrong before they got out of the car. They could see Daniel Niebuhr outside stumbling around his pickup truck, Kneppe said.