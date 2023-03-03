WATERLOO — If it wasn’t for a cigarette break, a baby taken during a Sunday car theft may not have survived the Iowa winter night, according to the people who found her.

“She saved a baby’s life,” said a retired farm wife whose adult daughter discovered the 5-month-old girl in a car seat that had been placed next to a trash bin at the corner of their Wagner Road home.

Police said the baby had been in the back seat of a Lincoln MKX left unlocked and running outside the Dollar General on West Fifth Street Sunday night. Someone stole the vehicle and then left the tiny passenger outside the farmhouse some five miles out of town.

Temperatures that night were in the low 40s.

Residents at the farmhouse, who asked not to be identified, said no one knocked or rang their doorbell. The TV was on and the sewing machine was running as the daughter sewed a pair of pants.

They didn’t even know a vehicle had pulled into the driveway and then drove off.

“We didn’t hear nothing. This house is so solid. You cannot hear anything outside,” the wife said.

“This house has full, six-inch walls, and they are all insulated,” the husband added.

“You couldn’t see it from here if you looked out the window. Only if you opened the door,” the wife continued.

Their adult daughter smokes but she isn’t allowed to smoke in the house.

So after mending the pants around 7:45 p.m. – about an hour after the Lincoln and child disappeared – she stepped out the back door for a cigarette break, walking down the steps and past a stack of boxes that house a family of farm cats.

There she noticed the car seat covered with a pink blanket.

“She looked inside, and the little girl looked up at her and just smiled and cooed,” the wife said.

They called 911 and brought the child inside.

“She was just giggling and smiling, and just as happy as could be. Her eyes were sparkling,” the wife said.

Police came, and the baby was reunited with the mother.

“At least the person brought it here, and the baby was safe, and Mom and Dad got her. … Mom and Dad’s prayers are answered now,” the wife said.

Meanwhile, police used surveillance video to identify Roy Alfred Halverson as the person who drove off with the vehicle and child, according to court records.

Officers found Halverson when they were called to a disturbance at the Hotel President, 500 Sycamore St., around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was holding a bucket of cat litter, records state, and when police detained him they found a glass pipe containing meth in his pocket.

Halverson was arrested for second-degree theft, neglect of a dependent person and possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $100,000.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa Jade Colvin Fredrick Workman Benjamin Roseland Erin Pospisil Marc Allen Eugene Martin John Gosch Kimberly Doss Colleen Simpson Fatima Conteh Daniela Vera-Ortega Daquan Nelson Diomarix Crespo