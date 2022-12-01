Family of man shot by police takes city to court

WATERLOO — The family of a Waterloo man who was shot and killed by police in 2021 is taking the city to court.

Attorneys for the estate of Brent Lee Boggess filed a wrongful death suit against the city of Waterloo on Nov. 16 in Black Hawk County District Court. Also named as a defendant is officer Kenneth Schaaf, who fired the shots.

Boggess, 42, was shot following a nine-minute vehicle chase that ended in an alley behind his Madison Street home around 3:25 a.m. Nov. 16, 2021.

A review by the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office released in April 2022 cleared the officers involved of any criminal charges, saying Boggess had driven at officers and then rammed an occupied squad car.

The suit – filed by attorneys Connor Mulholland, Neven Mulholland and David O’Brien – said Boggess was unarmed and the situation didn’t meet the criteria for deadly force.

“Due to the reluctance of prosecutors to pursue criminal charges against police officers who commit crimes, the victims of wrongdoing by law enforcement officers are left with no available redress except through the pursuit of money damages using our civil justice system,” the suit states.

Waterloo police said they couldn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

The suit alleges police had no information on Boggess’ history or state of mind when Officer Connor Weber attempted to stop Boggess’ Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The suit alleges Boggess rolled down his window and attempted to speak with Weber and then began to drive to his home on Madison Street. Eight other officers responded to the stop “to offer aid and assistance in issuing a traffic citation,” the suit states.

Police said Boggess tried to hit an officer with his vehicle. The ensuing chase wound through the neighborhood and over yards. His pickup then struck a parked vehicle on Arizona Street and continued on.

Officer Joe Zubak placed Stop Sticks in the alley behind Boggess’ home as Boggess pulled into the alley from the east. Zubak radioed that other officers shouldn’t follow him because of the anti-tire devices.

Boggess stopped in front of the Stop Sticks with a chain link fence on one side, a retaining wall on the other, and a squad car behind him.

Zubak told other officers to turn off their sirens and then told Boggess to step out of his truck, saying “Come out here let me talk to you. You can’t act like this, man.”

Officer Kyle Ullom, also in the alley, added “Just talk to us, all right? Hold up, man.”

On an officer’s body camera, Boggess can be heard telling police he has mental health issues, according to the lawsuit.

As the officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, Officer Nick Weber entered the alley from the west and drove toward the truck in “an aggressively unnecessary manner,” the suit alleges. The county attorney’s review said Weber was attempting to block Boggess’ pickup from going forward.

Weber drove over the Stop Sticks, causing Boggess to react by driving forward toward Weber’s squad car, the suit alleges. There was a low-speed, head-on collision between the two vehicles – airbags weren’t triggered.

After the collision, Schaaf, who was on foot, fired five shots at Boggess, striking him. Ullom and Zubak were in the line of fire but weren’t injured.

Boggess told officers, “Dude, I’m unarmed,” as he exited his truck and collapsed. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Plaintiffs in the suit include Boggess’ wife, Lisa, who is administrator of the estate, and his mother, Kim Buttshaw. The suit seeks damages to include financial support for his wife and three minor children.