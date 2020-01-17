Family members recount fire as arson, attempted murder trial begins

Johnson eventually went outside, and as she exited she heard the door lock behind her. She heard the commotion continuing inside and phoned a relative.

A short time after that, she saw Shane Heins leave through the overhead garage door.

“He said ‘good luck trying to get in,’ and that I could go watch my family rot in hell because that’s where they belong,” Johnson told jurors.

She said he then put something in her mother’s car, which was parked down the driveway, and closed the garage door.

Looking back at the house, Johnson noticed a fire burning in the front window. She noticed he was looking at the house to, and he climbed into his pickup truck at the end of the driveway and drove off.

Johnson called 911. The wife escaped the house on her own, and Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies pulled Necker through a window moments before the fire engulfed the home. Both Christina Heins and Necker were flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Authorities said they noticed the Christina Heins car was loaded with Shane Heins’ tools, a drill press, a leaf blower and the family dog.