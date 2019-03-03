WALKER – Authorities said they believe remains found at a Cedar Rapids home this week could be those of a Walker man who disappeared in December.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigators said no positive identification has been made, but Christopher Bagley’s father confirmed to The Cedar Rapids Gazette that the body found is the 31-year-old missing since December.
Stewart Bagley also posted a statement on Facebook saying, “It is with heart felt sorrow the Bagley family has to announce that the body of Chris has been found. The family would like to thank everyone for their help, kind thoughts, prayers, over the last 76 days. Thank you so much.”
Details weren’t immediately available, but authorities have been searching a home at 4069 Soutter Ave. SE since Thursday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Friday confirming the discovery of human remains buried on the property.
“While no positive identification has been made, it appears the body may have connection to the disappearance of Christopher Bagley,” the statement said.
Bagley was reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 13, according to the Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse. He was last seen in the Cedar Rapids area.
The body has been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s facility in Ankeny for an autopsy.
Deputies said there is no danger to the public, and the discovery was made during an investigation by the sheriff’s office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI.
