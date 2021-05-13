Fallen Waterloo officers honored at Peace Officers Memorial Service

WATERLOO – Four decades ago, officers Wayne Rice and Michael Hoing lost their lives while on patrol in Waterloo.

On Thursday, they were honored with special commendations by the Waterloo Police Department.

“We thought it was appropriate, given that this is the 40-year anniversary of our loss as a policing family, to honor the families, to present them with something that’s long overdue,” said Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. “We need these cathartic moments to reflect upon the tremendous amount of sacrifice people are making and doing so in the shadows.”

The Police Cross medal is new for the Waterloo department and is given to the families of officers who lost their lives as a result of honorable and duty-related service.

Hoing and Rice are the first to receive the honor, officials said.

Relatives of the two accepted medals during the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremonies outside Veterans Memorial Hall, an event honoring local officers who died in the line of duty.

Thursday’s sullen ceremony took on additional meaning, coming after a year that saw the profession come under criticism nationwide following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.