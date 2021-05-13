Fallen Waterloo officers honored at Peace Officers Memorial Service

WATERLOO – Four decades ago, officers Wayne Rice and Michael Hoing lost their lives while on patrol in Waterloo.
On Thursday, they were honored with special commendations by the Waterloo Police Department.
“We thought it was appropriate, given that this is the 40-year anniversary of our loss as a policing family, to honor the families, to present them with something that’s long overdue,” said Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. “We need these cathartic moments to reflect upon the tremendous amount of sacrifice people are making and doing so in the shadows.”
The Police Cross medal is new for the Waterloo department and is given to the families of officers who lost their lives as a result of honorable and duty-related service.
Hoing and Rice are the first to receive the honor, officials said.
Relatives of the two accepted medals during the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremonies outside Veterans Memorial Hall, an event honoring local officers who died in the line of duty.
Thursday’s sullen ceremony took on additional meaning, coming after a year that saw the profession come under criticism nationwide following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The occasion was reflected in keynote speaker Jim Miller’s get-back-out-there speech.
“I know many of you out here know the struggle and the pain and the dark days of dealing with the loss of a loved one. But let’s remember to enjoy and embrace the positive memories and the impact made from the lives of those we are here today to remember,” said Miller, a wrestling coach and director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Dan Gable Museum.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said the annual ceremony is a remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice made.
“In today’s hypercritical, media-sensitive, quick-to-judge world that our officers are asked to operate in, I think it’s important for us to think about the challenge that our fallen brothers and sisters have left behind,” Thompson said. “While still focused on the sacrifices they made, it’s on their shoulders that today your profession proudly stands.”