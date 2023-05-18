WATERLOO — Residents and police officers present and past gathered to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the community on Wednesday.

“We all know that police are extremely important to us, that the protection of our freedoms in our community, of the ability to peacefully go about our work, needs protection,” said Mark Nook, University of Northern Iowa president. “But not every community takes time to reflect and thank and to honor those who engage in that service.”

The audience outside Veteran’s Memorial Hall included active police officers from across Black Hawk County, retired officers and family members of those who died in the line of duty.

UNI’s police department organized the annual Peace Officers Memorial Service.

Chiefs from local departments took turns reading the names of the fallen officers – a total of 14 since 1902 – and the circumstance that led to their sacrifices.

Last week, the FBI released a report outlining line-of-duty deaths in 2022. According to the report, a total of 118 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents last year.

Of these, 60 officers died as a result of criminal acts, a decrease of 17.8% when compared to the 73 officers who were killed as a result of criminal acts in 2021.

Offenders used firearms to kill 49 of the 60 victim officers. Of the remaining officers, three were killed with vehicles used as weapons and eight were killed by punches and kicks, the report states.

A total of 58 officers died in accidents in 2022. Of those, 35 died in vehicle crashes, 13 were pedestrian officers struck by vehicles, six officers were in an aircraft crash, two officers were killed in falls and two died as a result of firearms-related incidents.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, four Iowa officers died in the line of duty in 2022.

Michael Earl German, chief of the Prairie City Police Department, died Jan. 13 of COVID-19 complications.

Sgt. John Karl Williams of the Coralville Police Department died July 3 after experiencing a chest pains while responding to a report of a shooting involving a toddler.

Deputy Austin Wayne Richardson of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office died June 14 in a traffic accident.

Deputy John Lawrence Grampovnik of the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office died Jan. 27 of COVID complications.

PHOTOS: Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony 2023 051723jr-police-memorial-4 051723jr-police-memorial-1 051723jr-police-memorial-6 051723jr-police-memorial-5 051723jr-police-memorial-2 051723jr-police-memorial-3