Fallen officers honored a ceremony in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Law enforcement officers in Black Hawk County and their families remembered those who died in the line of duty during a solemn ceremony in Waterloo on Tuesday.

The annual event had special meaning with recognition of two state troopers who lost their lives in 2021.

Sgt. Jim Smith, an Independence resident assigned to Post 10 in Oelwein, was shot and killed in a standoff in Grundy Center on April 9, 2021. His killer was convicted of murder Monday.

Trooper Ted Benda of Waukon, also assigned to Post 10, died in a crash near Postville in October.

“Although these men did not lose their lives in Black Hawk County, the officers and communities within the county provided overwhelming support to their families and to our department. Because of that, their families thank you, our department thanks you and I think you,” Lt. Brian Beenen from State Patrol Post 9 in Cedar Falls told the crowd, the weight of the loss apparent in his voice.

Keynote speaker Daniel Trelka, former police chief for Waterloo, said a career in law enforcement is a calling for a select few, a calling that comes with risks.

“The headlines are frightening and distressing. When I read them I ask myself, 'who is going to want to do this job?' Yet they come,” Trelka said. “Many officers themselves look in the mirror before they depart on their shift and they silently ask themselves if they will return.”

Last week the FBI released its annual statistics on law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The reports shows 129 officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021.

Of those, 73 died as the result of crimes -- a 58% increase from the prior year when 46 officers were killed in crimes. Assailants used firearms to kill 61 of the 73 officers. Six officers were killed with vehicles used as weapons and four officers were killed by fists or feet, the report states.

In 2021, 56 officers died in accidents, according to the FBI report. Motor vehicle crashes accounted for 32 of the deaths, 20 were struck by vehicles, and four died in drowning incidents.

Black Hawk County area law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty over the years include:

Officer John E. Bailey, Waterloo Police Department, 1902.

Officer Fred P. Widmann, Waterloo Police Department, 1908.

Officer William Goodenbour, Waterloo Police Department, 1920.

Officer Vinton J. Margetz, Waterloo Police Department, 1925.

Deputy Wendell F. Dilworth, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, 1932.

Officer Everett Dutcher, Cedar Falls Police Department, 1945.

Officer William R. Melhorn, Waterloo Police Department, 1956.

Officer Gabriel C. LaFromboise, La Porte City Police Department, 1976.

Officer Wayne R. Rice, Waterloo Police Department, 1981.

Officer Michael W. Hoing, Waterloo Police Department, 1981.

Deputy William F. Mullikin, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, 1981.

Trooper Charles G. Whitney, Iowa State Patrol, 1985.

Trooper Lance G. Dietsch, Iowa State Patrol, 1989.

Officer Adam Liddle, Waterloo Police Department, 2015.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.