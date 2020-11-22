Fairbank murder trial closes as psychiatrist describes father's delusions

At the time of the shooting, Dan Niebuhr didn’t understand the nature of his actions and wasn’t able to distinguish between right and wrong, what was real from what wasn’t, Davis said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is no sense to what happened. It was a psychotic motivation,” Davis said.

While not normally a religious person, Dan Niebuhr had been obsessing over salvation beginning in February 2019, worried if his recently deceased father, Loren, who was agnostic, and he, who had been unfaithful to his first wife, would be going to heaven, according to testimony.

On March 22, 2019, Dan Niebhur, who apparently had quit taking his mental health medication, skipped plans to deliver a pickup load of furniture to a relative and instead went into town where he talked for hours with a pastor.

Family members, concerned over his disappearance, eventually convinced him to resume with his medication. Brock Niebuhr remained behind to look after his father while others went to a pharmacy in Waterloo.

Dan Niebuhr would later tell investigators that he retrieved a pistol as part of a plan to take his own life. He fired a single shot outside to make sure the weapon worked, and then decided he couldn’t go through with suicide because his mother had killed herself years earlier, Davis said.