Fairbank man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in son’s death ordered to remain in treatment
Fairbank man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in son’s death ordered to remain in treatment

111720ho-niebuhr-trial-2

A SIG Sauer pistol investigators found near a truck parked at Dan Niebuhr’s Fairbank home in March 2019.

 Jeff Reinitz

FAIRBANK — A Fairbank man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2019 shooting death of his son will remain in treatment.

Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday directed that Daniel Gail Niebuhr be placed in a secured facility, like the Mental Health Institute in Independence, so he can be treated and monitored in a safe environment.

Daniel Niebuhr, 60, shot and killed Brock Niebuhr, 36, at his rural Fairbank home in March 2019 during an apparent mental health episode. He was charged with murder and found not guilty by reason of insanity during a December 2020 bench trial in Bremer County District Court.

Under Iowa Code, Niebuhr was transferred to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale for an evaluation to determine if he is a threat to himself or others. The transfer was delayed because of a months-long waiting list for a spot at the Oakdale facility, and he remained in custody during the wait.

The court received a progress report from the evaluation on Monday, and the state and defense attorneys agreed with the recommendations in the report and the decision to transfer him to a secure institute for treatment without a formal hearing, according to court records.

Brock Niebuhr

Brock Niebuhr

His condition will be subject to periodic reviews unless medical staff determines he is no longer a danger to himself or others, at which point a judge would determine if continued custody and treatment are needed.

During trial, a forensic psychiatrist testified that he diagnosed Dan Niebuhr with major depressive disorder with psychotic features and mixed features, and he said Niebuhr didn’t understand the difference between right and wrong during the slaying.

