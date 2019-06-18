FAIRBANK – A judge has found a Fairbank man competent to stand trial in the March shooting death of his son.
Judge DeDra Schroeder scheduled trial for Daniel Gail Niebuhr to begin July 16 in Bremer County District Court in Waverly. Niebuhr, 59, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the death of Brock Niebuhr, 36, of Dike. He stood by his speedy trial rights.
The case had been put on hold in April when the defense sought a mental health exam based on Daniel Niebuhr’s behavior in jail following his arrest.
Court records indicate Daniel Niebuhr had a history of mental illness that included hallucinations and delusions going back to December 2018 following the death of his own father and the pending closure of the golf course he operated.
In an order issued Monday, Schroeder indicated Daniel Niebuhr was found competent to stand trial.
Court records state Daniel Niebuhr was at his home with Brock Niebuhr on March 22 while another relative went to pick up his medications when the shooting occurred.
