FAIRBANK -- A Dike man was found dead of a gunshot wound and deputies have arrested his father in his murder.
Deputies with the Bremer County Sheriff's Office were called to 2682 Vine Ave. in rural Fairbank just before 5:30 p.m. Friday for a person who may have been stabbed and was dead, according to the sheriff's office.
When deputies arrived, they found the body of Brock Neibuhr, 36, of Dike. Neibuhr appeared to have died of a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff's office said.
According to the criminal complaint, Brock's father, Daniel Gail Neibuhr, 59, of Fairbank, met with first responders and told them he had shot his son. In a subsequent interview with law enforcement, Daniel Neibuhr said he walked up behind Brock while Brock was sitting on the couch watching television and shot him in the head.
Daniel Neibuhr was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.
Brock Neibuhr's body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fairbank Ambulance Service, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
No further information was provided as to motive.
