WATERLOO – A Waterloo man with a history of showing off guns on social media has been sentenced to federal prison for ammo police found in the senior apartment where he was living with a relative.
Judge Linda Reade sentenced Robert Donzell Luckie, 20, to two years and three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Luckie’s attorney asked for leniency because of his troubled past, which included being shot at age 13 in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood where he grew up and losing a brother and an uncle to homicide during his teenage years, according to court records.
In his latest brush with the law, Luckie allegedly showed off a .40-caliber Ruger pistol he was selling on Facebook on April 24, 2017, which caught the attention of authorities because he was on probation and because a prior felony conviction prohibited him from handling guns. He also made reference to “blowing woods” all day, which authorities interpreted as smoking marijuana.
The following day, probation officials made an unannounced visit to the Arlington Street senior housing complex where he lived with his aunt. They found an empty box of Winchester ammunition and a few marijuana “blunts” in his room. A thorough search unearthed 65 rounds of ammo and a Scheels sporting goods store receipt from a few days earlier.
Surveillance video from the store showed Luckie and a woman in the firearms area, and recorded him picking up a box of .40-caliber Winchester ammo and handing it to her to purchase while he left the store, according to court records. They then left in the same vehicle.
Before Luckie could be arrested in connection with the apartment search, Chicago area police detained him in May 2017 and found him carrying a different gun, according to prosecutors.
Court records indicate Luckie is barred from possessing firearms because of adjudications for theft and burglary in 2013 and 2014. In 2015, investigators noticed he posted seven Facebook videos showing a 9mm Hi-Point pistol, and in August 2015 he and another person allegedly ran from police who were investigating gunfire on in the Sullivan Park area. Following the chase, police found a Hi-Point handgun that had been discarded. Luckie was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm at the time.
The foot chase came a week after Luckie had been shot in the leg in the area of Allen and West Fifth streets.
