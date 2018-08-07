WATERLOO – A woman awaiting trial for biting off part another woman’s nose was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly pouring gasoline on the door to a Waterloo home.
Police said when they attempted to arrest Alaysha Monaye Greer, 28, she allegedly kicked at officers and bit one officer’s shoulder and another officer’s finger and refused to let go of her 5-year-old child, tearing the child’s clothing with her grip, according to court records.
Greer, of 92 Lane St., was arrested for first-degree arson, child endangerment, two counts of assault on an officer causing serious injury and one count of assault on an officer.
Witnesses told police that Greer had arrived at a home at 111 St. Albans St. overnight and asked to talk to a family member. She then returned to her vehicle where she sat and repeatedly sounded the horn, court records state.
A short time later, Greer was seen inside the home’s enclosed porch with a one-gallon gas can pouring gasoline on the front door. Residents inside fled out of the back door.
Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said Greer didn’t ignite the gasoline. Police were called to the scene at about 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, and officers found the gas can on the porch and noticed gas on the door, court records state.
At the time of the incident, Greer was out on bail while awaiting trial for a June incident where she is accused of biting a woman’s face in the 100 block of St. Albans St. She is scheduled for an arraignment in that case on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
With her bite they could charge her with "going armed with intent".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.