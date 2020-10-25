Extra police attention planned for polling places

WATERLOO — Authorities will give extra attention to local polling places during the Nov. 3 general election.

“We will be keeping an eye on the polling places, and we will be be keeping an eye on the courthouse, so people should feel safe,” said Capt. Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Against the backdrop of a hotly contested presidential race, and with disinformation suggesting anyone can observe voting as a poll watcher, County Auditor Grant Veeder earlier this month refreshed local law enforcement on voting statutes and asked for squad cars to periodically cruise past the polling places.

“While we feel the likelihood of disruption at polling places or the courthouse during the Nov. 3 general election is low, the temper of the times requires that we prepare for it,” Veeder said.

Police plan to staff more officers Election Day — more than during prior elections.

“For different poling locations, we put a plan together to put extra attention at those places,” said Capt. Matthew McGeough with the Waterloo Police Department.

He said voters may notice police cars passing by, but officers likely won’t enter a polling site unless they are requested.

