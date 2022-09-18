Exploitation case headed to trial after judge rejects counselor's plea deal

WATERLOO — The case against a counselor accused of touching a teen client is heading to trial after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have reduced the charges.

“I am precluded from going forward on a charge for which there is no factual basis,” Associate Court Judge Brook Jacobsen told a courtroom filled with Scott Kenneth Harrison’s supporters Friday.

Harrison, 65, was arrested in 2021 for sexual exploitation by a therapist, an offense that would require prison time because of Harrison’s mandatory reporter status, and lascivious conduct with a minor.

In recent months, the defense and prosecutors had hammered out a plea agreement that would have reduced the charge to child endangerment, an offense that could result in probation.

But in order to approve the plea agreement, the court would have had to agree that the girl was disabled to meet the definition of a victim under the child endangerment statute.

The teen was being treated for depression and anxiety, according to statements in court, and during the hearing defense attorney Ray Walton cited Social Security regulations that address when a mental disorder can be considered a disability.

“Cases of depression and anxiety can result in the disability of an individual. … Being able to simply perceive and think about things and react appropriately, and if they can’t do those things because of depression or anxiety, that results in their being disabled,” Walton said.

“That put her maybe more at risk where she needed to be more protected under the circumstances and thus falls under the purpose of the child endangerment statute,” he said.

But Jacobsen said he could only find a passing reference to the teen having a “mild depression” diagnosis in the investigative reports, and he said there was no precedent under state law to equate routine mental illness with disability.

“The growing body of research would suggest that nearly 50% of the teenage population has some diagnosable mental illness. … I cannot believe this statute was designed to cover that broad a swath of people,” Jacobsen said.

Authorities allege Harrison touched a 14-year-old girl’s stomach, buttocks and breast while he was counseling her at his Cedar Falls office in August 2021. The girl pushed his hands away and notified her mother, according to court records.

A trial date hasn’t been scheduled.







