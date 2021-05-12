Exhaust parts stolen from vehicles in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Thieves in the Cedar Valley are again trying to mine precious metals tucked away in automobile parts.

On Tuesday, Waterloo police were called to a home at 3218 Tropic Lane regarding a catalytic converter that was cut from a car parked in the area. Officers were also called to report of the theft of a catalytic converter from a Ford Transit van at Heartland Vineyard Church on Titan Trial on Wednesday, according to police reports.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Black Hawk County Social Services vehicle that had been parked at the Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave. The theft could have happened as early as last week and was reported on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office is investigating the crime.

No arrests have been made in the recent thefts.

Catalytic converters are pollution-control devices that are part of vehicles’ exhaust systems, and they contain small amounts of valuable metals. Replacing the missing parts costs between $750 and $1,500, according to court records.

Several people have been charged with allegedly stealing converters over the past two years.