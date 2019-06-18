{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Kane

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo nursing home worker has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a resident and threatening to shoot him.

Authorities allege Michael Ritchie Kane, 61, of Westgate, pinched the man’s nipples, squeezed his penis, punched him in the stomach and attempted to suffocate him on June 13, 2018.

Witnesses also told investigators that Kane put his fingers in the man’s nose and dragged him by the nose. He allegedly ended by telling the man he would kill him if he had his .22, gestured as if he was holding a gun and pretended to shoot the man, according to court records.

Kane didn’t respond when coworkers told him to stop, records state.

At the time, Kane was a RN working at Ravenood Specialty Care in Waterloo, records state.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and Kane was arrested Monday in Fayette County on the Black Hawk County warrant for a charge of dependent adult abuse with physical injury, a felony. He was transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail, and his bond was set at $10,000.

Iowa Board of Nursing records show that Kane has been licensed in the state since 1981, and he had been working at Ravenwood from May 18 to June 13, 2018. The board received a complaint about the incident and found probable cause to file an action against his license in October 2018.

In December, Kane agreed to surrender his nursing license and not apply for reinstatement for at least a year, according to board records.

