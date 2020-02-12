Evidence winds down in 2017 murder, robbery trial

WATERLOO -- The presentation of evidence has concluded in the trial of a Waterloo teen accused of killing a man during a marijuana robbery in 2017.

Closing arguments in the trial of 18-year-old Quintarius Lamark Brown are scheduled to begin Thursday. Brown is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the Dec. 11, 2017, shooting death of Cedric "Skee" Craft.

Prosecutor Brad Walz said Brown, Terrion Gamblin and two others plotted to rob Craft after spotting him walking home from a convenience store. According to Gamblin, who pleaded guilty to a lesser conspiracy charge and testified for the state at trial, the plan involved Brown approaching Craft at his Courtland Avenue home under the guise of buying marijuana.

Gamblin said he waited across the street on the sidewalk as a lookout while Brown entered with a .380-caliber pistol. Gamblin said he heard gunfire, and Brown later told him he shot Craft when Craft pulled a knife.

On Wednesday, the defense submitted its lone witness, a teen who was housed with Gamblin and Brown at the State Training School for Boys in Eldora. Datarius Dewon Spates said Gamblin told him both Gamblin and Brown had entered the house, and both had shot Craft.