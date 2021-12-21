 Skip to main content
Evansdale woman arrested in business theft

WASHBURN – An Evansdale woman has been arrested for allegedly taking money from a Washburn home improvement business where she worked.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sarah Leigh Weber, 42, on Saturday on one count of first-degree theft and five counts of forgery. She was later released from jail pending trial.

According to court records, Weber had worked at All Iowa Home Improvement on LaPorte Road, and between April and July 2021, she allegedly forged more than 34 business checks totaling over $10,000, some of the payments going to her mortgage company.

