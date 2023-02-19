EVANSDALE — An Evansdale woman’s $30,000 prize is at the center of a lottery fraud investigation.

Sandra Jean Crow, 63, turned in a winning Candy Cane Crossword scratch ticket at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 7. The ticket had been purchased for $3 at the Kwik Star on Fletcher Avenue in Waterloo.

Now authorities allege Crow wasn’t the actual owner of the winning ticket, and she served as a straw man to shield the real winner.

The person who bought the crossword lottery ticket, according to court records, was Alvin Hans Larsen III, Crow’s roommate.

Larsen, 45, allegedly didn’t want to claim the money himself because he feared the winnings would be applied to outstanding debts and liens — including $919 he owed to the city of Evansdale — and he only would get what was left, according to records.

Instead, Crow presented the ticket to collect the $30,000 winnings — which was the top prize for the scratch game with odds of 1 in 3.52 for any one of 17 prizes.

Crow was photographed holding a giant novelty check for promotion purposes, and she took a lump sum payout of $21,300.

Everything began to fall apart a month later.

Evansdale police were called to a disturbance at their home at Lafayette Road on Dec. 13 and found Larsen loading up his belongings to move out. As officers stood by keeping the peace, the two argued about the winnings, records state.

“I cashed the ticket in. I wasn’t entitled to the money,” Crow was allegedly heard saying.

“Ya, it’s fraud. She is saying I won it,” Larsen told one of the officers.

“He begged me to cash it so he didn’t have to pay any money he owed,” Crow added. She then went on to say the ticket had been a gift from Larsen, court records state.

Evansdale police later interviewed Larsen about the prize.

Larsen allegedly told police the ticket wasn’t a gift to Crow, and that they were trying to maximize the profits, court records state. He complained Crow controlled the money, and he didn’t get his agreed-upon share.

Both Crow and Larsen were charged with lottery fraud, a felony, last week. Crow was released from jail. Bond was Larsen was set at $5,000.

