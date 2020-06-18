Evansdale police said suspicious vehicle driver located

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE -- Reports were on social media Wednesday and Thursday of a suspicious vehicle stopping to talk to people in Waterloo and Evansdale.

Evansdale Police said they received a report from the public of an attempted child abduction. Waterloo Police were notified that a while male had approached her children and asked them to approach the vehicle. The children ran away and told their mother, she said.

Evansdale Police found the driver of the white Durango that the public was mentioning. Officers determined the driver was legitimately out looking for his missing dog and there was no evidence to support anything to the contrary.

Police thanked the public for reporting the activity. The missing dog was found, police said.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1