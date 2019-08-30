EVANSDALE – A former nurse has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for stealing pain medication from nursing home patients.
Lacey Staveley, 36, of Evansdale, was also accused of stealing pills from a relative who suffered from multiple sclerosis after she pleaded guilty to the nursing home thefts.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Staveley, a LPN, to 15 months in prison during a Thursday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on charges of acquiring a controlled substance by deception, false statements relating to health care matters and contempt.
She was ordered to pay $557 in restitution to one of her victims and will be on supervised probation for five years following her prison time.
Authorities allege she took hydrocodone that was intended for two chronic pain patients when she worked at Cedar Falls Health Care in November 2016 and then destroyed the medication logs and replaced them with fake logs to cover her tracks. She used toilet water to fool a drug test when officials became suspicious but was let go after a second test came up positive for marijuana, opiates and meth, according to court records.
During a 2017 Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals hearing regarding her nursing license, Staveley denied diverting medication, and an administrative law judge ruled in her favor, according to court records.
In January 2018, she started work at Harmony House in Waterloo without disclosing her previous job, court records state. While at Harmony House, she allegedly took a brain injury patient’s oxycodone pills and replaced them with the anti-psychotic drug Rispedal, and replaced a second patient’s narcotic anti-seizure Vimpat pills with Zoloft, an anti-depressant.
Prosecutors said both patients were dependant on nursing home staff.
She was indicted in June 2018 and pleaded guilty to the nursing home charges in October 2018.
In February 2019, while awaiting sentencing, Staveley allegedly stole Tramadol and Ritalin pills from a relative, entering their home while they were at work. She took so many pills that the relative didn’t have enough to carry her to her next refill and needed to file a police report to obtain more pills, court records state.
