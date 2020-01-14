Evansdale man sentenced to prison for child porn

EVANSDALE -- An Evansdale man has been sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges.

District Court Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Derek Clemens, 31, to nine years behind bars on a charge of receipt of child pornography.

He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim in one of the videos.

Following prison, he will be on supervised release for 10 years and will have to register as a sex offender.

Court records indicate authorities found child porn on cell phone and a memory card for a tablet computer after Clemens was caught using the phone to photograph women using the restroom at an Elk Run Heights truck stop in October 2018.

Investigators found more than 100 images and 75 videos, according to court records.

He was also arrested on misdemeanor invasion of privacy charges in connection with the restroom peeping in state court.

The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.